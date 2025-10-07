Suriya appointed Pheu Thai election director

Pheu Thai party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday appointed Suriya Jungrungruangkit as election director to lead the party into the next general election.
Paetongtarn made the announcement to applause from party members at the party headquarters, where she held a large meeting to unveil the party’s tentative slate of candidates for the next contest.
Core party figures at the meeting included party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, the party’s prime ministerial candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, Somsak Thepsutin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Sompong Amornwiwat, Chusak Sirinil and Prasert Chanthararuangthong.
In her speech, Paetongtarn promised to overhaul the party’s structure to give non-executive members a greater voice in policy and direction. She encouraged those with differing views to send their ideas to her or to the party’s executive board.
Paetongtarn said the meeting marked the first time party members had united to fight after the party became the opposition following a Constitutional Court ruling that removed her as prime minister and after her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, was jailed in a case stemming from a coup.
She noted that Pheu Thai had repeatedly faced political persecution but had always returned to power.
“Opponents said Pheu Thai had reached a dead end and that the party would be wiped out. I don’t believe that,” Paetongtarn said, in remarks aimed at boosting morale.
“If Pheu Thai were to be annihilated, it would have happened a long time ago. Instead, we have become a party with notable achievements. Our party has faced two coups and been dissolved twice. Six of our elected prime ministers have been deposed.”
She said Pheu Thai continued to live by its spirit of pursuing practical policies in the public interest.
“I believe everyone will join hands to fight. I am ready to fight and Pheu Thai is ready to fight. Thailand still needs a constructive party to be the people’s hope,” Paetongtarn said.