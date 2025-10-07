Suriya appointed Pheu Thai election director

Pheu Thai party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday appointed Suriya Jungrungruangkit as election director to lead the party into the next general election.

Paetongtarn made the announcement to applause from party members at the party headquarters, where she held a large meeting to unveil the party’s tentative slate of candidates for the next contest.

Core party figures at the meeting included party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, the party’s prime ministerial candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, Somsak Thepsutin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Sompong Amornwiwat, Chusak Sirinil and Prasert Chanthararuangthong.