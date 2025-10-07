Suriya predicts Pheu Thai could win 200 seats as People’s Party support falls

Suriya Juangroongruangkit, former Deputy Prime Minister, spoke on Tuesday after being appointed Election Director of the Pheu Thai Party. He noted that he has been active in Thai politics since joining Thai Rak Thai in 2001, building long-standing relationships with many MPs.

Suriya highlighted a clear shift in social media trends after the People’s Party supported Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister. Engagement for the People’s Party has dropped sharply, from tens of thousands of likes per post to just a few thousand.

“Previously, the Pheu Thai PM candidate was a direct competitor with the People’s Party candidate. Now that the People’s Party’s support has fallen, we expect to gain additional MPs. I am confident that Pheu Thai will secure no fewer than 200 seats, plus or minus 10%, and we will see if this holds true in the election,” Suriya said.

He added that the People’s Party is now expected to secure no more than 100 seats, while Bhumjaithai, which currently holds 70 MPs, could increase to around 120 seats with additional MPs drawn from other parties.