Suriya hands over to new government, urges completion of key infrastructure projects

At a farewell event, Suriya highlighted the achievements of his two-year tenure, specifically the progress made with the "20-baht flat fare" electric train policy. The initiative has already been piloted on the Purple Line and Red Line electric trains.
Suriya confirmed that the relevant laws for the policy are now finalised, leaving the new government with the power to decide on its implementation.
Among the achievements, he also mentioned the development of a safer, more convenient transport network across the country, including the expansion of road lanes to improve traffic flow, as well as the national rail network to reduce logistics costs.
Additionally, improvements at Suvarnabhumi Airport aim to address long queues and enhance the country’s tourism sector.
Suriya urged the new administration to continue work on major ongoing projects, particularly the construction of Rama II Road. He emphasised that the M82 expressway project, connecting Bang Khun Thian to Ban Phaew (Ekachai-Ban Phaew section), is crucial for improving travel to southern Thailand.
He expressed hope that the new government would complete the project by the end of the year, offering much-needed convenience to commuters.
“The 20-baht flat fare electric train policy is something that has been discussed extensively, and I am not sure whether the new Minister will continue with this project. It will be up to the new government to decide how to proceed, and I will respect their decisions,” Suriya said.
Manaporn Charoensri, the acting Deputy Minister of Transport, also acknowledged the importance of the policy and affirmed that the three critical pieces of legislation required for the electric train initiative—namely the Rail Transport Act, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act, and the Joint Ticket System Act—have passed the House of Representatives.
They are now under review by the Senate and are in the final stages, which will allow any government to implement this policy immediately.
Manaporn also highlighted other ongoing projects, including the Port Authority of Thailand Act, which is currently under review in the Senate. The law is set to modernise the administration of the country’s ports for the first time in over 70 years and is expected to be passed by September 30.
Furthermore, the mega-projects, including the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) and the Land Bridge project, are nearing Cabinet approval, she said.