Suriya hands over to new government, urges completion of key infrastructure projects

At a farewell event, Suriya highlighted the achievements of his two-year tenure, specifically the progress made with the "20-baht flat fare" electric train policy. The initiative has already been piloted on the Purple Line and Red Line electric trains.

Suriya confirmed that the relevant laws for the policy are now finalised, leaving the new government with the power to decide on its implementation.

Among the achievements, he also mentioned the development of a safer, more convenient transport network across the country, including the expansion of road lanes to improve traffic flow, as well as the national rail network to reduce logistics costs.

Additionally, improvements at Suvarnabhumi Airport aim to address long queues and enhance the country’s tourism sector.