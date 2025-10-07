PetGeneX teams up with NIA to launch Thailand’s first pet stem cell bank

Stem cells: the new frontier in pet health care

Stem cells are the body’s original building blocks — cells with the ability to repair and regenerate damaged tissues. They can transform into various cell types within the body, while also regulating the immune system and reducing inflammation.

Thanks to their healing and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as their capacity to release biochemicals that stimulate recovery, stem cells have become a promising option for pets suffering from chronic illnesses or age-related degeneration.

Today, stem cell therapy is considered a new alternative in veterinary care, aimed at improving quality of life and extending healthy lifespans for pets.

What sets PetGeneX apart is its focus on applying preventive and regenerative medical innovation to pets showing signs of ageing or chronic disease — particularly through the use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

These cells are known for their regenerative capabilities, their ability to reduce inflammation, and their potential to aid in the treatment of complex conditions such as osteoarthritis, kidney and liver failure, and injuries to the nervous and muscular systems.

One remarkable case was that of Sola, a dog suffering from severe canine distemper that had spread to the brain, causing violent seizures and muscle spasms. After receiving three rounds of stem cell therapy, Sola regained vitality, began eating normally, grew back a glossy coat, and returned to playful interaction with her owner.

While not a “miracle cure”, its recovery stands as compelling evidence of the potential of stem cell treatment to restore health and enhance pets’ quality of life.

Pongsakon Kanhom, a biotechnology researcher at Suranaree University of Technology and co-founder of PetGeneX, explained that MSCs have been scientifically proven to regenerate tissues, reduce chronic inflammation, and support treatment for complex conditions.

Preserving and preparing these cells in a ready-to-use condition means offering pets a new future in health, he said, adding that it also raises Thailand’s pet care standards to an international level.

Lifelong stem cell banking for pets

PetGeneX collects stem cells directly from a pet’s own blood, fat, or umbilical cord tissue, then cultures them to the optimal quantity before storing them for future regenerative treatments — ensuring that every animal’s cells are ready whenever they are needed.

Benefits of stem cell preservation

Maximum safety: the cells come from the pet’s own body.

No immune rejection: minimises the risk of the body rejecting the cells.

Free from cross-contamination: eliminates the risk of infection or allergic reaction from donor cells.

Perfect tissue compatibility: 100% matched with no risk of HLA mismatch.

Reusable for multiple treatments: stored stem cells can be expanded and reused throughout the pet’s lifetime.

Ethically sound: avoids the legal and ethical concerns associated with external cell sources.

Aligned with personalised medicine: supports tailor-made healthcare for each animal.

One-time collection, lifetime use.

PetGeneX offers stem cell banking and cultivation from three key sources:

Peripheral blood: a proprietary non-surgical method requiring no anaesthesia or drug stimulation. Safe and convenient for pets of all ages.



Adipose tissue: extracted from subcutaneous fat during neutering or other surgical procedures; a rich and abundant source of stem cells.



Umbilical cord: harvested immediately after birth, providing the purest and most potent stem cells with high regenerative potential — ideal for breeding pets or farms seeking to enhance animal welfare and value from birth.

Results from research and clinical cases show promising physical improvements in pets treated with stem cells:

Over 70% of dogs with osteoarthritis show improved mobility, longer walking endurance, and reduced painkiller use.



Around 50–60% of cats with chronic kidney disease demonstrate better kidney function within three to six months after treatment.



Pets with skin inflammation or allergies show reduced itching and redness within one to two months.

In terms of quality of life, more than 80% of cases reported that pets became livelier again — eating well, regaining glossy coats, and playing with their owners as before.

Focal conductor driving Thai innovation

Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the NIA, said the agency has evolved from a startup enabler into a system integrator, and now serves as a “focal conductor” — coordinating collaboration among the public, private, and civil sectors to ensure Thailand’s innovation ecosystem moves forward in unison.

She said NIA’s support for the PetGeneX project represents more than just another milestone in fostering innovation. It demonstrates how Thai research and technology can transition from laboratory development to real-world commercial applications, instilling public confidence and highlighting Thailand’s potential to cultivate high-value innovations that contribute to sustainable health and quality of life.

Globally, Global Market Insights (GMI) reports that the veterinary regenerative medicine market is rapidly expanding and expected to reach nearly US$1.1 billion by 2034, driven by demand for advanced treatments for dogs and cats.

MSCs are gaining popularity due to their ability to regenerate bones, joints, and tendons while reducing pain. Research from the Morris Animal Foundation has shown that adipose-derived stem cells stand out for their rapid growth and minimally invasive extraction process.

In addition, new studies have successfully developed induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from canine urine samples — a breakthrough that could pave the way for non-invasive treatments for complex diseases in animals.

Pet parenting trend drives partnership

Sireerat Corvanich, Head of Credit Card Marketing Division at Krungthai Card (KTC), said that pet ownership today is no longer just a source of happiness but a lifestyle that reflects emotional bonding akin to family — a growing global and Thai trend known as pet parenting.

Pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in their pets’ health and quality of life to ensure their beloved dogs and cats stay with them for as long as possible, she said.

KTC’s spending data from January to August 2025 shows that transactions in the pet-related category rose by 10% year-on-year, with cardholders across all age groups maintaining consistent spending in this segment.

In response, KTC is introducing exclusive privileges to suit members’ lifestyles, including a 5% discount on all PetGeneX service packages. The company also plans to expand partnerships with other pet-related businesses to ensure members can make every pet-related purchase not only for happiness but also for long-term value for their four-legged companions.

These stories highlight the potential of stem cell therapy to restore pets’ health and renew hope for devoted owners.

While not a miracle cure, stem cell therapy offers a powerful tool to support healing, relieve symptoms, and improve pets’ quality of life — helping owners enjoy more happy, healthy years together with their beloved companions.