Japan boosting disaster preparedness for pets

"Everyday training (for pets) directly leads to better disaster preparedness," an expert says.
On Aug. 10, schoolchildren gathered for a lecture in Tokyo by a volunteer group, With, which teaches pet owners how to prepare for disasters. Participants set up indoor tents to shield pets from view, reducing the risk of disturbing other evacuees.
A 13-year-old local junior high school student attended the event out of concern that her parakeet might be a nuisance to other people at an evacuation shelter.
"I've heard that pets can be calmed with towels and other things that smell familiar," she said. "I'll prepare them right away."
Earlier in August, household goods maker Iris Ohyama Inc., based in the northeastern city of Sendai, announced the release of an emergency kit for pets that includes a foldable toilet and a name tag.
The company's Kirari Shizukuishi, 31, who developed the product, drew on her own experience of evacuating with her pets at the time of the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku northeastern region. Her pets were not allowed to enter the shelter and had to be cared for at home.
The emergency kit includes an aluminium sheet to keep pets warm outdoors and adhesive tape for treating injuries.
"I hope that the product will provide an opportunity to think about how to evacuate with pets," she said.
The Environment Ministry's guidelines, drawn up in 2018, encourage municipalities to establish support systems for pets in evacuation centres.
A ministry official said there is no law making it mandatory to accept pets into shelters.
But "it's necessary to prepare in normal times because this is a problem that surely arises," the official added.
"Taking proper care of pets directly leads to better disaster preparedness," said Kensuke Kato, social psychology professor at Kyushu University of Medical Science well well-versed in disaster preparedness for pets. "It's also important to improve shelter environments together with residents and plan alternative evacuation options for pets."
