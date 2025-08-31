Japan boosting disaster preparedness for pets

"Everyday training (for pets) directly leads to better disaster preparedness," an expert says.

On Aug. 10, schoolchildren gathered for a lecture in Tokyo by a volunteer group, With, which teaches pet owners how to prepare for disasters. Participants set up indoor tents to shield pets from view, reducing the risk of disturbing other evacuees.

A 13-year-old local junior high school student attended the event out of concern that her parakeet might be a nuisance to other people at an evacuation shelter.

"I've heard that pets can be calmed with towels and other things that smell familiar," she said. "I'll prepare them right away."

Earlier in August, household goods maker Iris Ohyama Inc., based in the northeastern city of Sendai, announced the release of an emergency kit for pets that includes a foldable toilet and a name tag.