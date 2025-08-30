Japan PM Ishiba, India's Modi visit northeastern chip plant

At the plant of Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd. in the town of Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, the two leaders observed semiconductor equipment being delivered to India.

During their meeting on Friday, Ishiba and Modi confirmed plans to enhance cooperation on economic security, including in the semiconductor and critical minerals sectors.

Saturday's visit is aimed at showing the partnership between Japan and India to the rest of the world.

In September last year, Tokyo Electron signed a strategic partnership with Tata Electronics Pte., part of India's Tata Group, to support the development of chip manufacturing infrastructure.