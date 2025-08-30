Japan PM Ishiba, India's Modi visit northeastern chip plant

At the plant of Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd. in the town of Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, the two leaders observed semiconductor equipment being delivered to India.
During their meeting on Friday, Ishiba and Modi confirmed plans to enhance cooperation on economic security, including in the semiconductor and critical minerals sectors.
Saturday's visit is aimed at showing the partnership between Japan and India to the rest of the world.
In September last year, Tokyo Electron signed a strategic partnership with Tata Electronics Pte., part of India's Tata Group, to support the development of chip manufacturing infrastructure.
"Cooperation for the development of India's semiconductor industry will help Japanese companies diversify their export destinations," Ishiba told reporters. "The two countries will work together in both directions to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain and enhance economic security."
To visit the plant, Ishiba and Modi travelled on a Hayabusa train on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line from Tokyo Station to Sendai, the capital of Miyagi.
They sat next to each other and discussed railway matters. At Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, they inspected the next-generation experimental Shinkansen bullet train ALFA-X. Ishiba said, "It is also of great significance that (Modi) saw the test vehicle."
Regarding India's high-speed railway project, the leaders agreed at their meeting on Friday to cooperate to introduce the latest Japanese Shinkansen technology.
Japan proposed that East Japan Railway Co.'s next-generation Shinkansen bullet train model under development be introduced in the early 2030s in India, which expressed gratitude for the proposal.
When Modi visited Japan in 2016, he took a train on the Tokaido Shinkansen line with then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
