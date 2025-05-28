Traditional Chinese medicine offers alternative treatment for pets

That’s when Guo turned to a traditional treatment that has been used in China to treat animals for thousands of years and that is little known elsewhere — traditional Chinese veterinary medicine, or TCVM.

“The cat had been diagnosed with a severe spinal cord injury and had missed the optimal window for surgery. Other clinics said it would never walk again and would require lifelong assistance when relieving itself,” Guo said.

But Guo, trained in both veterinary pharmaceuticals and TCVM, decided to treat Fubao with acupuncture.

“For about three months, the cat received acupuncture three times a week,” she said. “Gradually, it regained the ability to stand, walk and even partially control its bladder and bowel functions.”

Guo, who practices at Loving Care International Pet Hospital, said a growing number of pet owners in China are turning to TCVM when regular treatments fail.

Similar to traditional Chinese medicine for humans, the use of TCVM as a medical regimen for animals has been practised in China for over 2,000 years, and focuses on balancing the body’s qi, or life energy.

Fubao’s case represents the potential of acupuncture and other TCVM therapies in treating a host of animal ailments.

In China, the number of pet dogs and cats has risen steadily since 2017, reaching 124 million in 2023 — a 2.1 per cent increase from the year before, according to a report released by Petdata.cn in December.