\"Red Wa\": China’s shadow army controlling Shan State power

Thai civil society groups are demanding action against the Red Wa—for involvement in drug trafficking and mining operations. They trace the root causes to China, a major patron, but so far, there has been no official response from the Thai government.

Following the flash floods in Mae Sai, NGOs have raised alarms over toxic contamination in the Sai and Kok rivers, urging the government to intensify negotiations to pressure Myanmar authorities and the Red Wa forces to shut down mining activities.

It is said that the Pheu Thai government and security agencies currently possess very limited information on both the mining operations and the Red Wa armed forces.

The Red Wa issue poses not only a security challenge but also a public health threat.

Greenpeace Thailand has urged the Thai government to take a firm stance with Myanmar’s government, the Chinese government, and the Red Wa forces to permanently halt mining activities.

Why is China involved? The answer lies in the Chinese Communist Party’s role as a major patron of the United Wa State Party (UWSP) and the United Wa State Army (UWSA).

Importantly, the UWSP, known in Thailand as the “Red Wa,” exerts significant influence over other ethnic armed groups in northern Shan State, including the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA), and Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA).