\"Red Wa\": China’s shadow army controlling Shan State power

Thai civil society groups are demanding action against the Red Wa—for involvement in drug trafficking and mining operations. They trace the root causes to China, a major patron, but so far, there has been no official response from the Thai government.
Following the flash floods in Mae Sai, NGOs have raised alarms over toxic contamination in the Sai and Kok rivers, urging the government to intensify negotiations to pressure Myanmar authorities and the Red Wa forces to shut down mining activities.
It is said that the Pheu Thai government and security agencies currently possess very limited information on both the mining operations and the Red Wa armed forces.
The Red Wa issue poses not only a security challenge but also a public health threat.
Greenpeace Thailand has urged the Thai government to take a firm stance with Myanmar’s government, the Chinese government, and the Red Wa forces to permanently halt mining activities.
Why is China involved? The answer lies in the Chinese Communist Party’s role as a major patron of the United Wa State Party (UWSP) and the United Wa State Army (UWSA).
Importantly, the UWSP, known in Thailand as the “Red Wa,” exerts significant influence over other ethnic armed groups in northern Shan State, including the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA), and Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA).
Lessons from the Kokang
Two years ago, Operation 1027 saw the alliance of three groups—Kokang, Ta’ang, and Arakan—launch a successful offensive against Myanmar military bases, capturing 20 towns in northern Shan State. This appeared to be a major setback for the Myanmar military government.
However, this year, the northern alliance’s victory has reversed under China’s influence, as the Kokang army was forced to return the strategically important town of Lashio to the Myanmar military.
Lashio, the main town in northern Shan State, holds significant geopolitical value. Its trade checkpoint at Momeik-Ruili serves as a key gateway between China’s Yunnan Province and Shan State, as well as central Myanmar.
Moreover, northern Shan is part of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), a segment of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which includes gas pipelines, oil transportation, and a high-speed railway project.
At a deeper level, China’s funding and arms support during Operation 1027 primarily aimed to suppress call centre gangs in northern Shan, which negatively impacted China.
The Kokang army leaders had to swallow their pride because the population of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone is ethnically Chinese, speaking Chinese and relying on consumer goods, electricity, oil, and internet services from Yunnan Province, much like the Wa Self-Administered Zone.
The Wa ethnic history traces its roots from headhunters to warriors influenced by Mao Zedong’s ideology, evolving into the fighters of the Communist Party of Burma (CPB).
In 1989, Wa members of the CPB signed a ceasefire agreement with the Myanmar military government, gaining self-administration rights known as the “Special Region 2.”
In 1992, the United Wa State Party (UWSP) and the United Wa State Army (UWSA) were established.
The UWSP models its governance structure after the Chinese Communist Party, dividing its administration into two parts:
Northern Wa (Special Region 2), located along the Myanmar-China border in northern Shan State, east of the Salween River, opposite the Menglian Dai, Lahu and Va Autonomous County, Pu’er Prefecture, Yunnan Province. Northern Wa has a population of around 600,000, a military force exceeding 30,000 troops, with its capital at Pang Sang (also known as Pang Kham).
Southern Wa holds influence in southern Shan State, bordering Thailand’s districts of Fang, Mae Ai, Wiang Haeng, and Chiang Dao in Chiang Mai province, as well as Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son province.
The city of Yon is the capital of Southern Wa and a centre for drug production, under the control of Wei Xie Ying, commander of the Southern Wa forces and younger brother of Wei Xie Kang.
Wa Forces Advance South
During the Cold War era along the Thailand-Myanmar border, the Thai military relied on the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Southern Shan ethnic army, the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) led by Sao Yawd Serk, as buffers against the Myanmar army.
After the Cold War, Myanmar’s military leader Senior General Khin Nyunt negotiated with UWSP, relocating Wa people from Pang Sang and other small border towns near China to resettle in the towns of Mong Hsat and Mong Ton, opposite Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces in Thailand.
About 20 years ago, more than 80,000 Wa people migrated from northern Myanmar to establish new settlements in the south under a policy aimed at using the “Red Wa” to counterbalance the power of the Southern Shan army (RCSS) led by Sao Yawd Serk.
Ethnic Armies in the Southern Shan under China’s Shadow
At the UWSP’s party congress in April, Bao Youxiang (known in Wa as Tax Log Pang) was confirmed as party chairman and supreme military commander.
Crucially, the UWSP and UWSA act as patrons to four ethnic armed groups in Shan State, including:
The National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA), or Mong La Army, Self-Administered Zone 4, representing the Shan ethnic group in eastern Shan State.
The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), or Kokang Army, Self-Administered Zone 1, represents the Kokang ethnic group.
The Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA), headquartered in Hai village, Kachin State, northern Shan.
The Palaung State Liberation Front /Ta’ang National Liberation Army (PSLF/TNLA), Self-Administered Zone 3, represents the Palaung ethnic group.
The “Red Wa” and these Shan ethnic armies are essentially guardians of China’s interests in Myanmar, protecting key routes of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)—including gas pipelines, oil transportation, ports, and future high-speed rail projects.
China’s influence over these ethnic armed groups benefits Myanmar’s military government, as the Red Wa and allies do not ally with the National Unity Government (NUG) opposition.
Pracha Burapavithi