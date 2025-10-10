Nong Khaem Model: Transforms Bangkok through separation of waste

Dow Thailand Group, a private sector leader committed to promoting the circular economy and a member of the Public-Private-People Partnership for Sustainable Plastic and Waste Management (PPP Plastics), has partnered with Bangkok and a network to support the “Bangkok Magic Hands project.”

This project established 50 plastic collection points across Bangkok's districts to gather household-separated waste. It accepts all types of clean, dry plastic, and crucially, added “Orphan Waste Cages” to collect plastic that has no market value.

Getthip Hannarong, Founder and CEO of Zero Waste Yolo Co., Ltd. (YOLO), a social enterprise focused on waste management, stated, “Foreign countries have mandatory waste separation laws, but Thailand does not yet. Anyone who wants to act can start on their own: separate, clean, and send it to the district office. Someone will manage it from there.”