Thailand Must Triple Growth Rate to Achieve High-Income Ambition

Thailand must urgently accelerate its economic growth to 5% annually and implement a strategic pivot toward three key mechanisms if it is to achieve its goal of becoming a high-income nation by 2037.

This warning came from Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Thailand and Myanmar, who spoke at the “Thailand Economic Outlook 2026: Out of the Trap” event hosted by Krungthep Turakij on 9th October 2025.

Good noted that while Thailand aspires to reach wealthy nation status within the next 10 to 15 years, its current growth rate hovers at just 2%. This leaves a significant 3% gap that must be closed.

“If this gap continues to widen, the longer Thailand grows at its current rate, the further it will move away from its target,” she cautioned.

However, Good stressed that the country is not without hope, highlighting its strategic location in Asia, its stable institutions, and the numerous policy "options" available to guide its global re-entry.