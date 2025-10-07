World Bank Ups Thai Growth Forecast Despite Political Risk

The World Bank has revised its growth forecast for the Thai economy (GDP) for 2025, raising the projection to 2.0%. The Bank expects growth to slow slightly to 1.8% in the following year.

The 2.0% forecast for 2025 is an increase from the earlier estimate of just 1.8% made in July. However, the Bank’s report highlights persistent risks from political uncertainty, which could stifle consumer spending and overall investment.

This optimistic adjustment for Thailand comes as the broader East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region faces a general slowdown in growth.

Speaking at a press briefing for the October 2025 edition of the East Asia and Pacific Economic Update on Tuesday, Aaditya Mattoo, the World Bank’s Chief Economist for the region, noted that the high growth seen over the last three decades in the EAP is now trending downwards.

Regional growth is forecasted at 4.8% this year and 4.3% next year, a decline from 5.0% last year.

The five largest economies in ASEAN (ASEAN-5)—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand—are expected to grow at 4.6% this year and 4.5% next year, significantly slower than 2024.