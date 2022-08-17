Chadchart wants Bangkok Marathon to be a world-class event
Bangkok Marathon 2022 is expected to help stimulate the economy and tourism, as well as create awareness of healthcare among people, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday.
The marathon is scheduled to be held on Sanam Chai Road near Grand Palace in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on November 20.
The marathon is organised jointly by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the National Jogging Association of Thailand (NJAT).
Chadchart said the BMA had joined hands with NJAT to make the marathon a world-class event as every city worldwide has its marathon events to attract visitors and stimulate the economy.
He believes that the marathon will be a huge success as many people are concerned about their health.
"We believe that Bangkok Marathon will help stimulate the economy, create awareness on healthcare and announce Bangkok's readiness to fully reopen the city after the Covid-19 crisis," he said.
He added that he would hold discussions on how to make the marathon a remarkable event and attract foreigners similar to overseas events, such as New York City Marathon, London Marathon and Tokyo Marathon.
Bangkok Marathon 2022 will be organised in four categories, including 42.195 km marathon, 21.1 km half marathon, 10.55 km mini marathon and 5 km micro marathon
Registration is open at the normal price until August 31. An additional fee will be charged from September 1 to 30.
Interested people can register via the website: http://www.bkkmarathon.com.