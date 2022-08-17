Chadchart wants Bangkok Marathon to be a world-class event

Chadchart said the BMA had joined hands with NJAT to make the marathon a world-class event as every city worldwide has its marathon events to attract visitors and stimulate the economy.

He believes that the marathon will be a huge success as many people are concerned about their health.

"We believe that Bangkok Marathon will help stimulate the economy, create awareness on healthcare and announce Bangkok's readiness to fully reopen the city after the Covid-19 crisis," he said.

He added that he would hold discussions on how to make the marathon a remarkable event and attract foreigners similar to overseas events, such as New York City Marathon, London Marathon and Tokyo Marathon.