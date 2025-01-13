Hat Yai planning events for Chinese New Year festival

Several activities and attractions have been prepared for the upcoming Chinese New Year festival in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district from January 28 to February 2.

An important festival among Thai-Chinese people is set to be held at Srinakorn Foundation School, which highlights parades, dragon and lion dances, light and sound shows, fireworks and lantern sculptures.

Several contests are also scheduled during the event, such as contests for the most handsome and beautiful individuals in Chinese traditional dress, as well as Chinese pastry eating.