Hat Yai planning events for Chinese New Year festival

Several activities and attractions have been prepared for the upcoming Chinese New Year festival in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district from January 28 to February 2.
An important festival among Thai-Chinese people is set to be held at Srinakorn Foundation School, which highlights parades, dragon and lion dances, light and sound shows, fireworks and lantern sculptures.
Several contests are also scheduled during the event, such as contests for the most handsome and beautiful individuals in Chinese traditional dress, as well as Chinese pastry eating.
Visitors can enjoy attractions and games like snakes and ladders, drawing pictures and a haunted house, as well as mini concerts by several Thai artists.
Devotees can pay respects to a 3-metre statue of the bodhisattva Guanyin, while food trucks and souvenir stalls will be available.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for January 30, when a parade, fireworks and mini concert by Thai girl group PiXXiE will be held.
Meanwhile, an annual procession of Buddha and other sacred images for averting bad luck will be hosted at the Mittraphap Samakkhi Hat Yai Foundation from January 28 to February 6.
As well, light and sound shows, dragon and lion dances, and merchandise featuring local goods will be available to promote tourism, preserve culture and stimulate the economy in Songkhla province.