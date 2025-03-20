Hat Yai ranks 3rd cheapest destination in Asia this summer

From serene beaches to bustling cities, these destinations offer budget-conscious travellers a chance to explore without breaking the bank.
Phong Nha, Vietnam, tops the list with an average room rate of just 950 baht per night, making it an ideal choice for those seeking adventure and natural beauty this summer.
In Thailand, Hat Yai is the cheapest destination this summer, ranking third among Asia's cheapest destinations.
Phong Nha is joined in the top three by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand, with average room rates of 1,145 baht and 1,345 baht per night, respectively.
These destinations provide a mix of cultural, culinary, and scenic experiences, perfect for summer getaways. Hat Yai is the cheapest destination in Thailand for stays in April and May, overlooking Udon Thani, which was Thailand’s cheapest destination for last year’s summer
Pierre Honne, Country Director Thailand at Agoda, shared, “April and May are peak travel months in Asia, with holidays like Golden Week in Japan and Songkran in Thailand driving demand. But travellers can rest assured—Agoda offers great value on accommodation, flights, and activities, with plenty of cheap destinations proving that budget-friendly travel is still within reach, even during the busiest seasons.”
The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the twenty most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, offering Thai travellers a snapshot of affordable options this summer.
Phong Nha, Vietnam (950 Baht)
Known for its breathtaking caves and lush landscapes, Phong Nha is a haven for nature lovers. Visitors can explore the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, home to some of the world’s largest caves, or enjoy a tranquil boat ride along the Son River. The area also offers opportunities for hiking, cycling, and immersing in local culture.
Tirupati, India (1,145 Baht)
Tirupati is home to the famous Venkateswara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the world, renowned for its Tirupati laddu, a unique sweet offering with deep cultural and religious significance. Beyond its spiritual appeal, the city offers a rich cultural experience with vibrant festivals, traditional music, and delicious South Indian cuisine. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions like the serene Talakona Waterfalls, the lush Sri Venkateswara National Park, and the historic Chandragiri Fort, adding both natural beauty and historical depth to their journey.
Hat Yai, Thailand (1,345 Baht)
Hat Yai ranked top in Agoda’s Cheapest Christmas Destinations rank and holds on to a podium place in the traditionally popular Summer months in which Thailand celebrates Songkran and other holidays. Hat Yai is known for its many markets and tasty street food, and the city also serves as a gateway to nearby beaches and islands, making it a versatile destination for Summer.
Padang, Indonesia (1,345 Baht)
Famous for its culinary heritage, Padang is a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering iconic dishes like Rendang and Sate Padang. Visitors can also explore its stunning beaches, such as Air Manis Beach, or take a short trip to the Mentawai Islands for surfing and snorkelling. The city’s rich history and cultural landmarks add to its charm.
Bacolod, Philippines (1,545 Baht)
Known as the “City of Smiles,” Bacolod offers a warm welcome and a laid-back vibe. Travellers can explore historical landmarks like The Ruins, a grand mansion from the early 1900s, or enjoy the city’s mouthwatering food scene, including its famous chicken inasal. Bacolod’s friendly locals and colourful festivals make it a delightful summer destination.
Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia (1,600 Baht)
A coastal gem, Kuala Terengganu boasts beautiful beaches, traditional crafts, and lively markets. Visitors can explore the city’s iconic Crystal Mosque or take a boat ride to the nearby Redang Island for snorkelling and diving. The city’s rich cultural heritage, including its batik-making traditions, offers a unique experience for travellers.
Gimpo, South Korea (2,200 Baht)
Located near Seoul, Gimpo offers a quieter alternative with scenic parks and cultural sites. Visitors can enjoy a look around the National Aviation Museum or explore the Gimpo Sculpture Park. The city’s beautiful natural scenery including the Munsu Mountain and the Han River makes it an excellent destination for a peaceful appreciation of South Korea’s springtime beauty and cherry blossoms.
Narita, Japan (2,390 Baht)
Beyond its Tokyo-servicing airport, Narita is a charming city with historic temples and picturesque gardens. Visitors can explore Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, a centuries-old Buddhist temple surrounded by tranquil grounds. Spring travellers can also enjoy cherry blossoms at Naritasan Park and sample local delicacies like unagi (grilled eel).
Pingtung, Taiwan (2,660 Baht)
Pingtung is a gateway to Taiwan’s southern beauty, offering beaches, night markets, and a rich cultural heritage. Visitors can explore Kenting National Park, known for its dramatic coastal scenery and outdoor activities. The city’s markets and local cuisine provide a taste of Taiwan’s unique flavours.
With over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda makes it easy to plan your perfect summer getaway. Visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.