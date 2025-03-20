Hat Yai ranks 3rd cheapest destination in Asia this summer

From serene beaches to bustling cities, these destinations offer budget-conscious travellers a chance to explore without breaking the bank.

Phong Nha, Vietnam, tops the list with an average room rate of just 950 baht per night, making it an ideal choice for those seeking adventure and natural beauty this summer.

In Thailand, Hat Yai is the cheapest destination this summer, ranking third among Asia's cheapest destinations.

Phong Nha is joined in the top three by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand, with average room rates of 1,145 baht and 1,345 baht per night, respectively.

These destinations provide a mix of cultural, culinary, and scenic experiences, perfect for summer getaways. Hat Yai is the cheapest destination in Thailand for stays in April and May, overlooking Udon Thani, which was Thailand’s cheapest destination for last year’s summer