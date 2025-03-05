China interested in investing 10bn baht in Hat Yai medical centre

Somsak added that the planned centre would provide advanced medical services to residents of southern border provinces, foreign nationals, and medical tourists.

Addressing Overcrowding at Hat Yai Hospital

Dechit elaborated on Somsak’s remarks, revealing that the land was donated by Jamnong Eiewwongcharoen, an executive of Siam Nakharin Group.

The donation was made in response to severe overcrowding at Hat Yai Hospital, which currently has a capacity of 700 inpatient beds but is often forced to use 300 additional makeshift beds in corridors, walkways, and near elevators due to high patient numbers.

The donated land is situated on high ground, making it flood-resistant, and is conveniently located near major highways, surrounded by natural beauty. Several government agencies have pledged support to prepare the site for construction.

Dechit also confirmed that the Public Health Ministry will allocate 92 million baht for landscape adjustments before engaging private investors in discussions on construction plans.

A Regional Medical Hub for Thailand and ASEAN

Once completed, the new medical centre will serve the seven lower southern provinces of Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala. It will also accommodate patients from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, in addition to catering to foreign tourists seeking medical treatment.

The centre will feature a health town and a medical college, making it a regional hub for healthcare and medical education.

Thailand’s Broader PPP Strategy for Public Hospitals

The Public Health Ministry has already announced plans to invite private investment for the upgrading of seven public hospitals under the PPP format, as a pilot project. The bidding process for private participation is expected to begin next year.

The seven hospitals included in the PPP upgrade plan are: