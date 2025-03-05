China interested in investing 10bn baht in Hat Yai medical centre

Deputy Public Health Minister Dechit Khaothong revealed on Wednesday that a Chinese state enterprise has expressed interest in participating in a 10-billion-baht project to develop a comprehensive medical and wellness centre in Hat Yai. The centre aims to serve both Thai citizens and foreign nationals.
Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin introduced the ambitious project, which will be built on a 130-rai plot of donated land in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.
Investment in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model
Dechit stated that a Chinese state-owned firm had contacted him a few days ago to express interest in investing in the project under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, he did not disclose further details, as discussions with the company have yet to take place.
Before proceeding with any agreement, Dechit said he would consult with Dr Montien Kanasawadse, the Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, regarding potential Chinese investment.
At the same press conference, Somsak Thepsuthin explained that the 130-rai land was donated by a Hat Yai resident for the purpose of constructing a major medical centre to serve the lower southern region.
He has instructed Montien to assess whether the project could be developed through a PPP model, as the government may not have sufficient funds to finance the entire 10-billion-baht investment.
Somsak added that the planned centre would provide advanced medical services to residents of southern border provinces, foreign nationals, and medical tourists.
Dechit elaborated on Somsak’s remarks, revealing that the land was donated by Jamnong Eiewwongcharoen, an executive of Siam Nakharin Group.
The donation was made in response to severe overcrowding at Hat Yai Hospital, which currently has a capacity of 700 inpatient beds but is often forced to use 300 additional makeshift beds in corridors, walkways, and near elevators due to high patient numbers.
The donated land is situated on high ground, making it flood-resistant, and is conveniently located near major highways, surrounded by natural beauty. Several government agencies have pledged support to prepare the site for construction.
Dechit also confirmed that the Public Health Ministry will allocate 92 million baht for landscape adjustments before engaging private investors in discussions on construction plans.
Once completed, the new medical centre will serve the seven lower southern provinces of Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala. It will also accommodate patients from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, in addition to catering to foreign tourists seeking medical treatment.
The centre will feature a health town and a medical college, making it a regional hub for healthcare and medical education.
The Public Health Ministry has already announced plans to invite private investment for the upgrading of seven public hospitals under the PPP format, as a pilot project. The bidding process for private participation is expected to begin next year.
The seven hospitals included in the PPP upgrade plan are: