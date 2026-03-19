King Power Hosts “Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness, Celebrate Thai Fun”

The highlights of “Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness, Celebrate Thai Fun” are as follows:

Extra-water-ganza Splash Zone: Experience a large water-play zone featuring spectacular WATER BOMB water effects, along with an electrifying concert line-up from SUPERFLUID PRESENTED BY KING POWER, bringing together more than 60 renowned Thai and international artists. Highlights include Jeff Satur, Ink Waruntorn, PIXXIE, PROXIE, LYKN, PERSES, JASP.ER, TRINITY, VVV, YOURMOOD, MONICA, AUTTA, LIL LEAGUE, KID PHENOMENON, and WOLF HOWL HARMONY. In addition, don’t miss special performances by Hai Apaporn Nakhonsawan, BUTTERBEAR, BOWKYLION, THE TOYS, Pond Naravit Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul.

Experience a large water-play zone featuring spectacular WATER BOMB water effects, along with an electrifying concert line-up from SUPERFLUID PRESENTED BY KING POWER, bringing together more than 60 renowned Thai and international artists. Highlights include Jeff Satur, Ink Waruntorn, PIXXIE, PROXIE, LYKN, PERSES, JASP.ER, TRINITY, VVV, YOURMOOD, MONICA, AUTTA, LIL LEAGUE, KID PHENOMENON, and WOLF HOWL HARMONY. In addition, don’t miss special performances by Hai Apaporn Nakhonsawan, BUTTERBEAR, BOWKYLION, THE TOYS, Pond Naravit Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul. Extra-artist-ganza Parade: Join the opening ceremony on 9 April 2026 and experience a spectacular Songkran parade in the Rangnam area, led by Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Jimmy Jitaraphol Potiwihok, and Sea Tawinan Anukoolprasert, along with the “MEET & GREET” activity featuring Apo Nattawin, Jimmy Jitaraphol, Sea Tawinan, and AVOCEAN. On 10 April 2026, enjoy a concert by SERIOUS BACON and the “MEET & GREET” activity with Toey Matiman Sribunruang and FirstOne Wannakorn Reungrat. On Maha Songkran Day, 13 April 2026, don’t miss the grand parade starting from Victory Monument, led by Jeff Satur, Pond Naravit Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul, Anna Sueangam-iam, and LYKN. On 14 April 2026, meet Pokasang and Phoemphun at the “MEET & GREET” activity, along with a concert by URBOYTJ.

Join the opening ceremony on 9 April 2026 and experience a spectacular Songkran parade in the Rangnam area, led by Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, Jimmy Jitaraphol Potiwihok, and Sea Tawinan Anukoolprasert, along with the “MEET & GREET” activity featuring Apo Nattawin, Jimmy Jitaraphol, Sea Tawinan, and AVOCEAN. On 10 April 2026, enjoy a concert by SERIOUS BACON and the “MEET & GREET” activity with Toey Matiman Sribunruang and FirstOne Wannakorn Reungrat. On Maha Songkran Day, 13 April 2026, don’t miss the grand parade starting from Victory Monument, led by Jeff Satur, Pond Naravit Lertratkosum, Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak, Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul, Anna Sueangam-iam, and LYKN. On 14 April 2026, meet Pokasang and Phoemphun at the “MEET & GREET” activity, along with a concert by URBOYTJ. Extrava-gourmet-za: Discover a curated selection of more than 20 renowned food vendors from ROBINHOOD FOOD, offering festivalgoers the chance to enjoy a wide variety of mouth-watering dishes all in one place. The event also marks the return of ROBINHOOD FOOD during this Songkran festival.

Discover a curated selection of more than 20 renowned food vendors from ROBINHOOD FOOD, offering festivalgoers the chance to enjoy a wide variety of mouth-watering dishes all in one place. The event also marks the return of ROBINHOOD FOOD during this Songkran festival. Extravaganza Hot Deals Zone: Whether you have a flight or not you can still shop. Members of POWER PASS who shop according to the specified conditions can join a variety of fun activities such as receiving a Maha-Mitr stacked tiffin set (pin-to). Customers who simply show their CROWN or VEGA membership status can receive a free Jamba Maha-Sanook set at Rangnam Café, located at Crown Mezzanine, King Power Rangnam. The event also features a KID ZONE where participants can try their luck at claw machines and win mixed prizes from leading brands, a PAW ZONE offering pet name necklace making sessions with special summer collection charms, an Extra-lucky draw lottery activity, an Entertainment Explosion Box, and many more activities to enjoy throughout the event.

In addition, King Power City Boutique is launching the KING POWER CITY BOUTIQUE SUMMER POOLSIDE campaign inviting shoppers to enjoy a vibrant summer shopping experience. POWER PASS members can simply show their membership status to play THE TREASURE SCOOP POOL game and receive free discount coupons water guns or special gifts. A special offer is also available for customers who spend THB 5,000 net per receipt. They will receive one complimentary special drink. Shoppers who meet the specified spending conditions will also be eligible to join the IRON PATCH workshop along with many other entertainment activities. The campaign runs from 1–19 April 2026 at King Power City Boutique Floors 1–2 PARADE Zone ONE BANGKOK.

Don’t miss “Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness Celebrate Thai Fun”, bringing together a spectacular mix of entertainment and excitement from 9–14 April 2026 at King Power Rangnam. Enjoy special privileges while shopping online at www.kingpower.com and via the KING POWER application. For more information, please contact the KING POWER CONTACT CENTRE at 1631.