King Power Hosts “Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness, Celebrate Thai Fun”

(16 March 2026) King Power Group, a leader in the travel retail business, continues its mission to elevate Thailand’s Songkran festival to a global-scale festival by hosting the event “Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness, Celebrate Thai Fun.” The event brings together a line-up of renowned artists for an exhilarating entertainment experience and combines it with the music festival SUPERFLUID PRESENTED BY KING POWER, creating a spectacular celebration of fun. The six-day event features a wide range of activities and promotions aimed at stimulating Thailand’s tourism market during the second quarter, while also supporting the goal of promoting Thai Songkran as one of the Top 10 global festival destinations. The event will take place from 9–14 April 2026 at King Power Rangnam.
Dr. Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, Chief Executive Officer of King Power Group, said: “In line with the policy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to position Thailand as a hub for international events and to place the Songkran festival among the world’s Top 10 festivals in order to enhance the country’s image and strengthen its status as a destination for travellers worldwide, this direction aligns with King Power’s business operations under the concept ‘THE POWER OF POSSIBILITIES’ King Power is committed to creating exceptional shopping experiences and fulfilling the premium lifestyle needs of travellers, while reinforcing its role as a celebration destination during every major festival. King Power therefore aims to elevate the ‘Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza’ into one of the country’s iconic landmarks for Songkran water celebrations and to help promote Thai Songkran onto the global stage through the event ‘Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness, Celebrate Thai Fun.’ The event blends Thai identity with a POP-CULTURE FESTIVAL-style music festival, bringing together renowned restaurants, promotions, and a wide range of activities to attract both Thai and international tourists. It aims to create vibrancy in the tourism sector while also driving income to local entrepreneurs and communities in the Rangnam area, strengthening economic potential in the second quarter and supporting the sustainable growth of Thailand’s tourism industry.”
The highlights of “Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness, Celebrate Thai Fun” are as follows:
In addition, King Power City Boutique is launching the KING POWER CITY BOUTIQUE SUMMER POOLSIDE campaign inviting shoppers to enjoy a vibrant summer shopping experience. POWER PASS members can simply show their membership status to play THE TREASURE SCOOP POOL game and receive free discount coupons water guns or special gifts. A special offer is also available for customers who spend THB 5,000 net per receipt. They will receive one complimentary special drink. Shoppers who meet the specified spending conditions will also be eligible to join the IRON PATCH workshop along with many other entertainment activities. The campaign runs from 1–19 April 2026 at King Power City Boutique Floors 1–2 PARADE Zone ONE BANGKOK.
Don’t miss “Rangnam Songkran Extravaganza: THE JOY OF THAI – Dive into Happiness Celebrate Thai Fun”, bringing together a spectacular mix of entertainment and excitement from 9–14 April 2026 at King Power Rangnam. Enjoy special privileges while shopping online at www.kingpower.com and via the KING POWER application. For more information, please contact the KING POWER CONTACT CENTRE at 1631.