Thai and Cambodian teams agree on drone use and temporary boundary markers

On the drone-surveying agenda alone, discussions lasted more than four hours, from 09:00 a.m. to 13:45 p.m. At one point, a Cambodian representative stepped out of the meeting room carrying technical documents related to the temporary markers and made a phone call, apparently consulting decision-makers on the Cambodian side, before returning to the meeting for the next agenda item.

There were at least three main discussion topics, and the meeting only began the second item around 14:00 p.m., which took about one hour before moving to the third topic on area surveying.

During the talks, Veera Somkwamkid, together with local residents of Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, arrived to observe the meeting. No disturbances occurred.

At 16:15 p.m., the meeting concluded after more than seven hours. The Cambodian delegation then returned to Cambodia through the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint.

Col Kriangkrai, Director of the Military Geography Division, Royal Thai Armed Forces, and head of the Thai operations team, walked with the Cambodian delegation to the border crossing.

After seeing off the Cambodian team, reporters asked Col Kriangkrai, who responded briefly:

“The meeting went smoothly. We will be able to begin installing the temporary markers tomorrow. Cambodia cooperated well, starting at Boundary Post 42 at Ban Nong Ya Kaew.”

When asked whether he was confident that Cambodia would join the temporary marker installation tomorrow, he replied:

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

When asked whether Cambodia had made any demands, Col Kriangkrai said:

“No.”

While Col Kriangkrai answered the media, residents of Ban Nong Chan called out asking him to tell reporters about the results, as people wanted to know. He turned back and said:

“Everything went fine.”

There were reports that the meeting was intense but proceeded smoothly.

Originally, there were three negotiation topics:

drone flights for area surveying,

installation of temporary markers in claimed areas,

area surveying.

However, the meeting reached agreement on only two issues —

the use of drones and the installation of temporary markers.

The joint surveying issue remained unresolved, because Cambodia wanted to conduct surveying inside Thai territory, making agreement impossible at this stage.