Thai troops speed up mine clearing at Sa Kaeo border ahead of temporary demarcation

Thai troops accelerated mine-clearing operations at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo villages in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district on Monday, ahead of the erection of temporary border demarcation posts set to begin on November 17.
The mine clearing near border marker No. 47 at Ban Nong Chan was carried out by the first mine-clearing team and the 2nd Engineering Corps Battalion.
The team began operations on Monday morning without the presence of Cambodian troops, even though both sides had agreed in the peace accord signed in Malaysia to cooperate on mine clearance.
Meanwhile, at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo village, Thai troops also began clearing mines across an area of approximately 200,000 square metres along the border line. Thai forces had gained control of this area during clashes in July.
Both sides have agreed to install temporary border markers at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo before proceeding to discuss the resettlement of Cambodian villagers encroaching on Thai soil in the two areas.
At Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Thai troops have so far cleared around 10,000 square metres of land, with 190,000 square metres remaining to be cleared.
The Thai operation was observed by Cambodian soldiers, who monitored the activity through binoculars from their side of the border.