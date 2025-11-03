Thai troops speed up mine clearing at Sa Kaeo border ahead of temporary demarcation

Thai troops accelerated mine-clearing operations at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo villages in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district on Monday, ahead of the erection of temporary border demarcation posts set to begin on November 17.

The mine clearing near border marker No. 47 at Ban Nong Chan was carried out by the first mine-clearing team and the 2nd Engineering Corps Battalion.

The team began operations on Monday morning without the presence of Cambodian troops, even though both sides had agreed in the peace accord signed in Malaysia to cooperate on mine clearance.