Cambodia confirms border weapons pullback under peace accord

She said the move reflects “the shared determination of Cambodia and Thailand to honour and implement the commitments” reached in both the Joint Declaration on Peace and Cooperation and the spirit of the 2nd Special Cambodia–Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) held in Malaysia on October 23.

Following the GBC, Thailand’s 2nd and 4th Army Areas and Cambodia’s regional commands convened a special meeting of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) on October 31, where both sides endorsed a concrete plan for the phased withdrawal and dismantling of heavy and destructive weapons.

According to the plan, both armies agreed to begin Phase 1 of the operation simultaneously at 6.45pm on November 1, 2025, under the supervision and verification of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT). This first phase will last three weeks, from November 1 to November 21, 2025.