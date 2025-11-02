Cambodia confirms border weapons pullback under peace accord

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry on Saturday (November 1, 2025) announced the official commencement of its heavy weapons withdrawal along the Thai–Cambodian border, reaffirming its commitment to peace and regional stability in accordance with the bilateral agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26.
Lt Gen Maly Socheata, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, issued a formal statement to domestic and international media outlining the details of the demilitarisation process.
She said the move reflects “the shared determination of Cambodia and Thailand to honour and implement the commitments” reached in both the Joint Declaration on Peace and Cooperation and the spirit of the 2nd Special Cambodia–Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) held in Malaysia on October 23.
Following the GBC, Thailand’s 2nd and 4th Army Areas and Cambodia’s regional commands convened a special meeting of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) on October 31, where both sides endorsed a concrete plan for the phased withdrawal and dismantling of heavy and destructive weapons.
According to the plan, both armies agreed to begin Phase 1 of the operation simultaneously at 6.45pm on November 1, 2025, under the supervision and verification of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT). This first phase will last three weeks, from November 1 to November 21, 2025.
As a gesture of goodwill, the two countries had already begun preliminary measures immediately after signing the Kuala Lumpur declaration. On October 26 at 9pm, each side withdrew one armoured vehicle from the frontline positions to their original bases.
For Cambodia, the Phase 1 withdrawal covers two designated sites, Choam Ksan and Roveang districts of Preah Vihear province, while Thailand is carrying out parallel actions on its side of the border.
“The Kingdom of Cambodia sincerely hopes both sides will continue implementing the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration fully, effectively, and transparently, with goodwill, mutual respect, and genuine cooperation,” Lt Gen Socheata said.
She added that the aim is to “contribute to lasting peace, stability, development, and the swift restoration of normalcy, to the benefit of both nations and their peoples for generations to come.”