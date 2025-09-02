Seoul moves ahead with 1st K-pop venue, opening set for 2027

Currently under construction in Dobong-gu, northeastern Seoul, the Seoul Arena is slated to become the capital city’s first concert hall capable of hosting over 20,000 spectators, with the city government seeking to fill a significant gap in the city's performance infrastructure.

Despite its reputation as being at the centre of K-pop, Seoul has long been under criticism for its lack of music venues dedicated to concerts with more than 10,000 seats. Due to this lack of infrastructure, concerts are often held in sports stadiums. For artists requiring larger venues, shows are often held in the outskirts of the capital, in Incheon and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Seoul Arena is expected to span two basement levels and six floors above ground, featuring two performance venues. Its main arena will hold a capacity of up to 28,000 visitors, while its mid-sized hall will fit up to 7,000 people.