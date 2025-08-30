South Korea passes 10m single-person households

According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety on Wednesday, the country’s registered population stood at 51.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, down from 51.8 million in 2020. Although the rate of decline has slowed since its peak in 2022, the overall downward trend remains intact.

Amid the population decline, the number of single-person households continued to grow between 2020 and 2024. While some 9 million single-person households were reported nationwide in 2020, the figure saw a 2.8 percentage point increase in 2024 to 10.1 million.

The growing number of older adults living alone contributed to the rise of one-person households.

According to Statistics Korea’s data from 2024, out of the 5.65 million households with family members aged 65 and above, 2.13 million such members were found to be living alone. In Korea, individuals aged 65 and above are considered senior citizens.

Statistics Korea added that the government has seen a consistent increase in the number of seniors living alone since 2015, with the 2024 figure up 37.8 % from 2023.