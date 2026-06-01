‘Whispering Bird’ Nok Krasip AI tool launched for small Thai shops

Thailand has launched “Nok Krasip”, or “whispering bird”, an AI-powered assistant designed to help small merchants manage sales, costs and profits through the Thung Ngern (Money Bag) app.
Lalida Persvivatana, deputy government spokeswoman, said on June 1 that the government under Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was moving ahead with efforts to strengthen small entrepreneurs by bringing artificial intelligence into shop management.
The new assistant officially became available on the Thung Ngern application from June 1, 2026.
It is designed to support shops participating in the “Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40” scheme by giving them easier access to important business data and helping them manage operations more efficiently.
Lalida said "Nok Krasip" functions as an AI chatbot for merchants. It can answer questions about the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme and guide users through different features on the Thung Ngern app.
Shop owners can either type in questions directly or choose from preset questions to receive information immediately.
The feature is intended to reduce the time spent searching for information and make it easier for merchants to use the government’s digital services.
The government has also expanded the AI tool’s role beyond basic responses, allowing it to help entrepreneurs analyse business data in real time.
The aim is to support better cost control, increase income and improve shop planning.
One key feature is automatic sales analysis. "Nok Krasip" can use a shop’s actual sales data to produce easy-to-read summaries, including daily sales, the number of transactions and peak sales periods.
This can help shop owners plan stock and arrange staff more appropriately during busy hours.
Another feature allows merchants to check daily reference prices for key ingredients.
The AI system is linked with data from the Department of Internal Trade under the Commerce Ministry to show average daily prices for essential ingredients such as pork, chicken and other meat products.
This is intended to help shops track costs more conveniently and make better purchasing decisions.
The system can also provide basic cost and profit calculations.
It helps merchants compare current costs with selling prices to assess whether their pricing still leaves enough margin, supporting more efficient cost management and longer-term business planning.
"Nok Krasip" is available on the Thung Ngern app from version 5.50.0 onwards.
Shops of all types can use the feature immediately after logging in as the shop owner.
Lalida said the government placed importance on using digital technology and AI to strengthen small operators, who are a key driver of the grassroots economy.
The government wants shops to use real data to support business decisions, reduce costs, increase income and compete more effectively in the digital economy, she said.
“The government wants AI to become a tool that creates opportunities for people, especially small entrepreneurs, by making important information easier to access, helping them use technology for real business planning and enabling them to benefit fully from state measures,” Lalida said.