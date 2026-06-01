‘Whispering Bird’ Nok Krasip AI tool launched for small Thai shops

Thailand has launched “Nok Krasip”, or “whispering bird”, an AI-powered assistant designed to help small merchants manage sales, costs and profits through the Thung Ngern (Money Bag) app.

Lalida Persvivatana, deputy government spokeswoman, said on June 1 that the government under Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was moving ahead with efforts to strengthen small entrepreneurs by bringing artificial intelligence into shop management.





The new assistant officially became available on the Thung Ngern application from June 1, 2026.

It is designed to support shops participating in the “Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40” scheme by giving them easier access to important business data and helping them manage operations more efficiently.

Lalida said "Nok Krasip" functions as an AI chatbot for merchants. It can answer questions about the Thais Help Thais Plus scheme and guide users through different features on the Thung Ngern app.