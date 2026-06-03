Thais Help Thais Plus scheme spending exceeds THB4.5 billion

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, gave an update on spending under the “Thais Help Thais Plus: 60/40” scheme.

The latest data, as of 11pm on Tuesday (June 2, 2026), showed total spending under the scheme had reached more than THB4.54208 billion.

This comprised a THB2.64123 billion government contribution and THB1.90085 billion paid by members of the public.

For participation by members of the public and shops, the key details are as follows.

Members of the public: a total of 26,040,623 people have been granted scheme rights, of whom 14,402,305 have completed spending transactions.