Geologists dismiss recent Myanmar quake as disaster

Pichit Sombatmak, Director-General of the DMR, said that several high-rise buildings in Bangkok swayed when the quake struck at 9.58am, approximately 200 kilometres from Mae Sot district in Tak province and 500 kilometres from the capital.

He stressed that the quake would not trigger a tsunami as it was caused by a horizontal shearing of the earth’s crust. “There is no need for panic. A 5.4-magnitude earthquake is not considered severe, though tall buildings with more than 10 storeys may sway,” he said.

Pichit added that evacuations were unnecessary as strong buildings remain structurally safe. He noted that minor aftershocks could occur within half an hour but would be weaker than the main quake.