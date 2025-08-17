Five more bodies recovered from collapsed Mandalay Sky Villa condo in Aug

The debris of the Sky Villa condo is being cleared by Asia World Company and the City Development Committee, and more bodies have been found since August 13.

The body of a man was found at 10:30 am on August 13 in room number E3, third floor, Building A. The body was removed at 10:50 am and was transported to Mandalay General Hospital by the Myat Saddha Social Assistance Association in an ambulance, the MFSD reported.