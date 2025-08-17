Five more bodies recovered from collapsed Mandalay Sky Villa condo in Aug

The debris of the Sky Villa condo is being cleared by Asia World Company and the City Development Committee, and more bodies have been found since August 13.
The body of a man was found at 10:30 am on August 13 in room number E3, third floor, Building A. The body was removed at 10:50 am and was transported to Mandalay General Hospital by the Myat Saddha Social Assistance Association in an ambulance, the MFSD reported.
In addition, the body of a woman was found in the evening of the same day in room number E3, third floor, Building A.
At 4:10 pm on August 14, the bodies of a man and three women were found in room E3 of the third floor of Building A, and the bodies were transported to Mandalay General Hospital by the Myat Saddha Social Assistance Association, according to the MFSD.
More than 150 bodies have been recovered from the condo, and only 52 people were rescued alive, according to the MFSD.
The powerful earthquake that struck on March 28 caused the collapse of hotels and residential buildings in Mandalay, including the Sky Villa condo, resulting in deaths.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network