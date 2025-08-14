Body found in Mandalay Sky Villa Condo rubble nearly five months after quake

The search and clearance operation at the collapsed building, jointly conducted by Asia World Company and the Naypyidaw City Development Committee, led to the discovery at 10.30am on August 13. The remains, identified as a male, were found in Room E3 on the third floor of Block A. The body was retrieved at 10.50am and transported by a Myat Thitsa social rescue team ambulance to Mandalay General Hospital.
The Fire Services Department stated that over 150 bodies have been recovered from the condominium so far, with only 52 survivors rescued alive.
The Sky Villa collapse occurred on March 28 during a devastating earthquake that struck Mandalay, causing hotels, residential buildings, and other structures to crumble, resulting in numerous fatalities.
The condo was home to nearly 400 residents. Many bodies were found in groups, including women and children. In addition to human remains, valuable gold and jewellery have also been recovered from the rubble.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network