5.4-magnitude quake in Myanmar felt in Bangkok, says earthquake dept

At 9.58am on August 21, the quake’s epicentre was recorded at latitude 16.145°N and longitude 96.686°E, about 10 kilometres deep, off the southern coast of Myanmar.
The tremor occurred around 211 kilometres southwest of Mae Sot district in Tak province.
While no damage or impact has been reported in Thailand so far, residents in some areas of Bangkok said they felt the tremors. Some office workers described mild dizziness and noticed overhead lights swaying, similar to previous quakes.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing any potential impact. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.