State Audit Office defends top transparency ranking after ITA 2025 results

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), through its Office of Integrity and Transparency Assessment, announced the results of the 2025 Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) of government agencies on August 15, 2025, alongside the ITA Awards ceremony.

Among independent organisations, the State Audit Office (SAO) secured first place with a score of 94.64. It was followed by the Election Commission (EC) in second with 93.47, and the NACC itself in third with 93.18. The Office of the Ombudsman ranked fourth with 90.51, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) came fifth with 90.27.

The strong performance of the SAO is notable given that the agency faced intense public scrutiny earlier this year. In March 2025, its new headquarters building collapsed following an earthquake, raising questions over transparency in procurement processes, particularly regarding the controversial involvement of a Chinese state-owned enterprise that had won the construction contract.