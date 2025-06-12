Thailand Intensifies Clampdown on Rogue Foreign Trade Practices

Thailand's Commerce Minister, Pichai Naripthaphan, has announced a decisive push to curb the inflow of substandard imported goods, the fraudulent mislabelling of products as 'Thai', and the operations of nominee businesses facilitating foreign interests.

This wide-ranging initiative targets nearly 47,000 suspicious companies, aiming to fortify Thailand's economic system against the impacts of global trade disputes.

Pichai revealed the details following a meeting to review progress on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's directives concerning the management and resolution of issues involving foreign businesses and goods violating Thai law.

The meeting saw key attendance from Napintorn Srisanpang, Deputy Commerce Minister; Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary for Commerce; Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade; ML Phuthong Thongyai, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Business Development; and other senior ministry officials.

A significant stride in this endeavour is the integrated cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Interior.

This collaboration has led to the establishment of provincial-level task forces specifically mandated to suppress offences related to illegal business operations, including investigating, interrogating, apprehending, and prosecuting nominee business culprits.

