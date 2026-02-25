Tourism Authority of Thailand launches new “Amazing Thailand” app for modern travelers

Key Features: AI Chatbot & Mastercard Priceless

A major highlight of the app is its AI-powered chatbot, which provides real-time travel recommendations based on user preferences, lifestyle, and travel style. The app can suggest tailored itineraries, accommodations, restaurants, shopping spots, and activities, while also offering safety tips and VAT refund advice.

Additionally, the app features the “Mastercard Priceless” program, providing exclusive access to special events, curated dining experiences, and other benefits for Mastercard cardholders, further enriching the travel experience.

Empowering Local Tourism & Businesses

Beyond enhancing the tourist experience, the Amazing Thailand app connects tourists with attractions, operators, and local communities throughout Thailand. By utilizing behavioral data on tourists' spending and travel habits, the app recommends both primary and secondary destinations, helping to distribute economic benefits more widely to local businesses and Thai SMEs. This initiative encourages longer stays and contributes to Thailand’s economic growth.

Driving Thailand’s Digital Tourism Future

Kittipong Praphathong, Deputy Governor for Digital, Research, and Development at TAT, emphasized that the new app is a key step in developing Thailand’s national digital tourism platform. It strengthens the country's global tourism competitiveness and supports local businesses with sustainable economic opportunities.

Safdar Khan, President of Mastercard Southeast Asia, highlighted the app’s integration of secure payment systems with digital solutions, aiming to boost confidence among users and further involve local businesses in driving tourism.

Download the Amazing Thailand App

The new Amazing Thailand app will be available for download on App Store and Google Play starting March 15, 2026. For more information, visit the official Tourism Authority of Thailand website.