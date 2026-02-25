Tourism Authority of Thailand launches new “Amazing Thailand” app for modern travelers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched the redesigned “Amazing Thailand” app on February 25, 2026, in Bangkok. The new version of the app aims to meet the needs of modern travelers by providing convenience, speed, and the ability to personalize their travel experiences.
The app, developed in partnership with Mastercard, integrates AI technology and secure payment solutions to offer a “worry-free travel experience” while also supporting the local economy and small businesses across Thailand.
The new Amazing Thailand app functions as a comprehensive travel companion, covering every aspect of the travel journey. From discovering inspiration and planning trips to booking services, exploring new experiences, and making secure payments, the app is designed under the “Amazing 5 Economy” concept. This reflects Thailand’s commitment to enhancing its competitiveness in the global tourism industry with practical digital solutions that build confidence among international tourists.
A major highlight of the app is its AI-powered chatbot, which provides real-time travel recommendations based on user preferences, lifestyle, and travel style. The app can suggest tailored itineraries, accommodations, restaurants, shopping spots, and activities, while also offering safety tips and VAT refund advice.
Additionally, the app features the “Mastercard Priceless” program, providing exclusive access to special events, curated dining experiences, and other benefits for Mastercard cardholders, further enriching the travel experience.
Beyond enhancing the tourist experience, the Amazing Thailand app connects tourists with attractions, operators, and local communities throughout Thailand. By utilizing behavioral data on tourists' spending and travel habits, the app recommends both primary and secondary destinations, helping to distribute economic benefits more widely to local businesses and Thai SMEs. This initiative encourages longer stays and contributes to Thailand’s economic growth.
Kittipong Praphathong, Deputy Governor for Digital, Research, and Development at TAT, emphasized that the new app is a key step in developing Thailand’s national digital tourism platform. It strengthens the country's global tourism competitiveness and supports local businesses with sustainable economic opportunities.
Safdar Khan, President of Mastercard Southeast Asia, highlighted the app’s integration of secure payment systems with digital solutions, aiming to boost confidence among users and further involve local businesses in driving tourism.
The new Amazing Thailand app will be available for download on App Store and Google Play starting March 15, 2026. For more information, visit the official Tourism Authority of Thailand website.