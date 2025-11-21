9 Facts about Thailand’s MotoGP

Here are the “9 Facts About MotoGP Thailand: Is It Really Not Worth It, Lacking Private Sponsors, or Losing Viewers?” backed by concrete economic data and official figures:

1. Where did the THB3.997 billion go, and was it all spent at once?

Dorna Sports, the global rights holder of MotoGP, requires contracts to be made directly with governments or state agencies to ensure stability and proper oversight. Therefore, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), as a state entity, is the sole contracting party with Dorna.

All licensing fees are approved year by year and paid directly to Dorna Sports — with no middlemen or private beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, all revenues from ticket sales and private sponsorships are transferred directly to SAT to help reduce the government’s financial burden.

2. Licensing fees increased significantly — did Thailand negotiate?

Yes. Licensing fees have increased across all host countries, and Thailand’s fees remain lower than many others.

SAT attempted to maintain the previous rate, but competition among countries seeking to host MotoGP has intensified. Moreover, the new contract includes two competitive days — Saturday’s Sprint Race and Sunday’s Race Day — increasing the event's value and global audience reach.

Considering global price adjustments and Thailand’s relatively favourable rate, the negotiation serves the country’s best interest.