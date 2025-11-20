Thailand issues cold-weather and severe monsoon warning as south braces for heavy floods

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No. 12 (351/2568) on cold weather over upper Thailand, heavy to very heavy rain across the south and strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand, with impacts expected through November 23, 2025.

Cold surge over northern and northeastern regions

From November 20–21 , a strong high-pressure system from China has spread over upper Thailand, bringing cold to very cold conditions with strong winds. Temperatures are expected to fall by 1–2°C in the North and Northeast, while the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East will experience cool and windy mornings. Mountain tops and highlands will see cold to very cold weather.

Authorities advise the public to take care of their health during the cold spell and remain cautious of possible fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions. Farmers are urged to protect crops and agricultural products from damage.

From November 22–23, temperatures over upper Thailand will gradually rise, accompanied by morning fog. However, the North and Northeast will remain cool to cold. The public is urged to drive carefully in fog-prone areas.

Severe monsoon triggers heavy rain and high waves in southern Thailand (Nov 20–23 )

The lower South will face widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 20–23, triggered by a strong northeasterly monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, southern provinces and the Andaman Sea, combined with a low-pressure cell over the lower Gulf and southern region.