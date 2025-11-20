Homes damaged as Nan riverbank collapses in Uttaradit, emergency declared

A severe riverbank collapse along the Nan River in Moo 1, Rim Nan community, Tha Sak subdistrict, Phichai district, Uttaradit, has caused extensive damage to at least six homes, with one three-storey shophouse crashing into the river. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.
Officials from multiple agencies — including the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, engineers from the Uttaradit Provincial Administrative Organisation, social welfare authorities, local administrative officials, rescue volunteers, village leaders and district officers — have been deployed to assess the damage and assist residents in high-risk areas.
Working under the supervision of Phichai district chief Nitnichai Boonsuwan, teams from the provincial administration, Tha Sak municipality and rescue units rushed to evacuate more than 40 households living along the Nan River near the historic 100-year Market, an old commercial quarter of the community.
The evacuation order followed reports that one riverside house had collapsed entirely into the river, with a further six showing signs of structural failure due to ongoing subsidence.
Authorities have declared the zone an emergency disaster area and prohibited entry by unauthorised persons. A temporary shelter and field kitchen have been set up for displaced residents, while the provincial public works and town planning office has been tasked with structural inspections.
The incident occurred opposite Tha Sak railway station. Nitnichai, accompanied by Chalit Thanawat, deputy chief of the Uttaradit Provincial Administrative Organisation, as well as public works officials and other agencies, cordoned off the danger zone with white-and-red tape and posted warning signs.
Volunteers, rescue workers and affected residents were urged to leave the area immediately.
The collapsed structure — a three-storey shophouse built with a mix of wood and concrete — belonged to 62-year-old Poonsuk Santinanont. Six adjacent houses have also sustained damage, particularly at the rear.
Officials reported hearing continuous cracking noises and signs of further soil movement during inspections, prompting tighter entry controls. Some residents’ belongings were damaged, but there were no casualties.
Nitnichai said the area was formally declared hazardous after inspection, and residents likely to be affected were ordered to evacuate. A temporary shelter has been arranged, while some families have moved to stay with relatives.
The community sits directly on the riverbank, which was heavily eroded during the recent Bualoi storm, when water levels rose sharply. As river levels receded, softened soil and continued erosion are believed to have undermined the ground beneath the homes, causing widespread collapse.
Officials have identified around 10 houses requiring urgent structural assessment to determine whether they remain safe for habitation. The provincial administration has deployed machinery and personnel to clear debris and assist residents.