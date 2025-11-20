Homes damaged as Nan riverbank collapses in Uttaradit, emergency declared

A severe riverbank collapse along the Nan River in Moo 1, Rim Nan community, Tha Sak subdistrict, Phichai district, Uttaradit, has caused extensive damage to at least six homes, with one three-storey shophouse crashing into the river. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Officials from multiple agencies — including the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, engineers from the Uttaradit Provincial Administrative Organisation, social welfare authorities, local administrative officials, rescue volunteers, village leaders and district officers — have been deployed to assess the damage and assist residents in high-risk areas.

Working under the supervision of Phichai district chief Nitnichai Boonsuwan, teams from the provincial administration, Tha Sak municipality and rescue units rushed to evacuate more than 40 households living along the Nan River near the historic 100-year Market, an old commercial quarter of the community.