Highest flood alert issued in Phatthalung as heavy rain continues; 17 schools closed

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday issued its highest-level emergency warning for areas in Phatthalung province, following continuous heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters.

According to the alert, persistent rain is affecting five districts:

Mueang Phatthalung

Pa Bon

Kong Ra

Srinagarindra

Pak Phayun

Authorities warn of flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying areas, riverbanks, and foothill zones. Residents are urged to move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, safeguard valuable items and important documents, beware of electrical hazards, and ensure that vulnerable groups are kept safe.