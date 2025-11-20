Highest flood alert issued in Phatthalung as heavy rain continues; 17 schools closed

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday issued its highest-level emergency warning for areas in Phatthalung province, following continuous heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters.
According to the alert, persistent rain is affecting five districts:
Authorities warn of flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying areas, riverbanks, and foothill zones. Residents are urged to move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, safeguard valuable items and important documents, beware of electrical hazards, and ensure that vulnerable groups are kept safe.
Due to severe flooding and to ensure the safety of students and staff, the provincial education offices have ordered 17 schools to close on November 20, shifting all learning to online platforms. The schools include:
Authorities urge residents to monitor official announcements closely and remain prepared for emergencies 24 hours a day. For urgent assistance, the public may contact the DDPM hotline at 1784.