Highest flood alert issued in Phatthalung as heavy rain continues; 17 schools closed

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2025

Thailand’s disaster agency raises Phatthalung to its highest flood alert level after continuous heavy rain, warning of flash floods and landslides as 17 schools switch to online learning.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday issued its highest-level emergency warning for areas in Phatthalung province, following continuous heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters.

According to the alert, persistent rain is affecting five districts:

  • Mueang Phatthalung
  • Pa Bon
  • Kong Ra
  • Srinagarindra
  • Pak Phayun

Authorities warn of flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying areas, riverbanks, and foothill zones. Residents are urged to move belongings to higher ground, relocate vehicles, safeguard valuable items and important documents, beware of electrical hazards, and ensure that vulnerable groups are kept safe.

17 schools ordered closed

Due to severe flooding and to ensure the safety of students and staff, the provincial education offices have ordered 17 schools to close on November 20, shifting all learning to online platforms. The schools include:

  1. Anuban Thida Mettatham Phra Phatthalung School
  2. Ban Dek Kindergarten
  3. Khuan Khanun Kindergarten
  4. Phatthalung Christian School
  5. Anuban Phatthalung School
  6. Ban Kuhasawan Municipal School
  7. Wat Phu Pha Phimuk Municipal School
  8. Wat Chung Huo Municipal School
  9. Ban Lanchang Mittraparb 45 School
  10. Pa Bon Kindergarten
  11. Wat Tamot School
  12. Weeranat Suksa Foundation School
  13. Phatthalung School
  14. Satri Phatthalung School
  15. Phrommapinit Chaiburi School
  16. Ubon Rattanarajakanyaraj School
  17. Udomsuksa Phatthanakarn Phatthalung School

Authorities urge residents to monitor official announcements closely and remain prepared for emergencies 24 hours a day. For urgent assistance, the public may contact the DDPM hotline at 1784.

