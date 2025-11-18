Thailand Flood Crisis: Northern Runoff Slows, But 13 Provinces Remain Submerged

Government rushes to drain vast amounts of 'field water' into the sea as river levels ease across the Chao Phraya basin; South braced for heavy monsoon rains.

Flow rates along the Chao Phraya River Basin have continued their steady decline from the upper reaches to the lower central plains, offering a significant sign of relief across the nation's main waterway.

Crucial measuring stations—from C.2 in Nakhon Sawan down to C.29B in Pathum Thani—all recorded reduced volumes of water over the past 24 hours.

In response, government agencies have modified their water management strategy, increasing releases from key reservoirs and fully deploying the Khlong Lat Pho Canal to actively drive water out to the sea during low tide.

This concerted effort is aimed at quickly resolving the persistent flooding in the lower central provinces.

However, the national flood crisis is far from over. Despite the number of affected provinces holding steady at 13, data from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) for 17–18 November 2025 shows a marginal rise in the number of affected villages and households.

This increase confirms that while the main river levels are receding, vast quantities of water remain trapped and stagnant in low-lying natural retention areas (known locally as 'field water').