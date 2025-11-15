Chao Phraya Dam adjusts water release to reduce flood risks

The Royal Irrigation Department has updated the water situation at the Chao Phraya Dam as of 6:00 a.m. on November 15, reporting a steady decrease in rainfall across the upper regions, resulting in lower water levels in the main rivers.

The water flow measurements at key stations are as follows:

C.2 Station, Muang District, Nakhon Sawan: Water flow: 2,971 cubic metres per second (down from 2,976 yesterday) Water level: 24.80 metres (0.90 metres below the riverbank) Trend: Decreasing

C.13 Station, Chao Phraya Dam, Chainat: Water flow: 2,880 cubic metres per second (down from 2,900 yesterday) Water level above dam: 17.43 metres Water level below dam: 16.63 metres Trend: Decreasing

C.29B Station, Sam Khok District, Pathum Thani: Average water flow: 2,263 cubic metres per second (down from 2,320 yesterday)



The department will continue to hold water above the Chao Phraya Dam as necessary, maintaining levels of up to +17.70 metres above Mean Sea Level, while fully utilising both left and right irrigation systems to manage inflows. This is aimed at minimising downstream flooding impacts.

If the water flow into the Chao Phraya Dam continues to decrease, the department plans to further reduce the outflow to match the reduced inflows from upstream.