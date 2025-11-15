Chao Phraya Dam adjusts water release to reduce flood risks

The Royal Irrigation Department has updated the water situation at the Chao Phraya Dam as of 6:00 a.m. on November 15, reporting a steady decrease in rainfall across the upper regions, resulting in lower water levels in the main rivers.
The water flow measurements at key stations are as follows:
The department will continue to hold water above the Chao Phraya Dam as necessary, maintaining levels of up to +17.70 metres above Mean Sea Level, while fully utilising both left and right irrigation systems to manage inflows. This is aimed at minimising downstream flooding impacts.
If the water flow into the Chao Phraya Dam continues to decrease, the department plans to further reduce the outflow to match the reduced inflows from upstream.