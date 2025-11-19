Strong high-pressure system brings cooler weather nationwide, heavy rain in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday that a strong high-pressure system from China has extended over the Northeast and the upper North, and will soon cover the Central and Eastern regions. This will bring cool to cold mornings, a noticeable drop in temperatures, and strong winds across the upper country.
Temperatures are forecast to fall by 2-4°C in the Northeast and 1-3°C in the North, Central (including Bangkok), and the East.
Light, isolated rain may still occur in some parts of the upper country. The TMD advises residents to take care of their health during this spell of changeable weather, and warns farmers to protect crops from potential cold damage.
Meanwhile, the strengthening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the upper Andaman Sea will bring scattered heavy rain and isolated very heavy rain to southern provinces.
The TMD urges all vessels to proceed with caution and to avoid sailing near thunderstorms. Small boats in the Gulf are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Isolated rains mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Cool and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature: 16-21 °C, Maximum temperature: 24-28 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 4-10 °C.
Northeast: Cool to cold and 2-4 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Minimum temperature: 15-20 °C, Maximum temperature: 24-26 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 6-12 °C.
Central: Isolated rains mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram. Cool and 1-3 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Minimum temperature: 19-22 °C, Maximum temperature: 26-29 °C.
East: Isolated rain mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Cool in the morning and 1-3 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Minimum temperature: 20-22 °C, Maximum temperature: 26-29 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres, 2-3 metres offshore and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Pattani. Minimum temperature: 21-24 °C, Maximum temperature: 27-30 °C. Wave height 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature: 23-24 °C, Maximum temperature: 28-31 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres, about 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Isolated rains. Cool in the morning and 1-2 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Minimum temperature: 21-22 °C, Maximum temperature: 28-29 °C.