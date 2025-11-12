Meteorological Department warns of cold spell as strong Chinese air mass to hit Thailand from tomorrow

The Meteorological Department (TMD) has announced that a strong cold air mass from China will move over Thailand starting from November 13 to 21, bringing cooler and windier conditions across the upper part of the country.

According to the 10-day forecast model (TMD-WRFDA), accumulated rainfall every 24 hours between 12–21 November 2025 shows only light rain in most upper regions, while the 850 hPa wind level (1.5 km above ground) indicates the arrival of a moderate to rather strong cold air mass (light blue to dark blue areas) covering northern and northeastern Thailand. The result will be less rain, stronger winds, and a drop in temperature, with occasional light rain in some areas. The public is advised to take care of their health during the weather change.