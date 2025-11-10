Low-pressure system brings heavy rain to 30 provinces across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across 30 provinces on Monday (November 10) as a low-pressure system remains over western Thailand.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall in the upper part of the country will lessen, but isolated thunderstorms are still expected, particularly in the North and Myanmar border areas. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from lightning and strong winds, while farmers should take precautions to protect crops from weather-related damage.

The South, meanwhile, will continue to see thunderstorms due to southwesterly winds covering the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand. Moderate waves are expected in the Andaman Sea, with heights of 1–2 metres and higher than 2 metres in stormy areas. The Gulf of Thailand will see waves around one metre high, rising to over two metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy waters.

The department also reported that Typhoon Fung-wong, currently over the Philippines, is expected to move towards the upper South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait during November 12–13. The storm will not enter Thailand. The travellers heading to these areas are advised to check weather conditions before departure.