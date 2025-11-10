Low-pressure system brings heavy rain to 30 provinces across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across 30 provinces on Monday (November 10) as a low-pressure system remains over western Thailand.
In its 24-hour forecast, the department said rainfall in the upper part of the country will lessen, but isolated thunderstorms are still expected, particularly in the North and Myanmar border areas. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from lightning and strong winds, while farmers should take precautions to protect crops from weather-related damage.
The South, meanwhile, will continue to see thunderstorms due to southwesterly winds covering the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand. Moderate waves are expected in the Andaman Sea, with heights of 1–2 metres and higher than 2 metres in stormy areas. The Gulf of Thailand will see waves around one metre high, rising to over two metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy waters.
The department also reported that Typhoon Fung-wong, currently over the Philippines, is expected to move towards the upper South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait during November 12–13. The storm will not enter Thailand. The travellers heading to these areas are advised to check weather conditions before departure.
Bangkok and vicinity
Bangkok and nearby provinces will see isolated thunderstorms covering about 20% of the area. Temperatures will range from 25–26°C minimum to 32–33°C maximum, with southerly winds at 10–20 km/h.
North
Cool weather is expected in the morning, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, and Tak. Temperatures will range from 21–24°C minimum to 28–33°C maximum, while mountaintops will be cool to cold with lows between 11–16°C. Variable winds will blow at 10–15 km/h.
Northeast
Rain is expected in 10% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Minimum temperatures will range from 22–23°C and highs from 32–34°C. Mountain areas will be cool to cold with lows between 14–17°C. Easterly winds will blow at 10–20 km/h.
Central region
Scattered thunderstorms covering about 20% of the area are expected, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures will range from 23–25°C minimum to 32–34°C maximum, with southerly winds at 10–20 km/h.
East
Thunderstorms will occur in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, and Rayong. Temperatures will range from 24–25°C minimum to 32–35°C maximum. Winds from the southeast will blow at 15–30 km/h. Waves in the sea will reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in stormy areas.
South (east coast)
Thunderstorms will cover 40% of the area, especially in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures will be 23–24°C, with highs of 31–34°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15–30 km/h, and waves will reach about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm zones.
South (west coast)
Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, particularly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 23–25°C minimum to 31–32°C maximum. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15–35 km/h. Waves in the Andaman Sea will be 1–2 metres high, increasing to over 2 metres in stormy areas.