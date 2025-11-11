Cool mornings in the North, scattered rains ease across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a weak high-pressure system from China is now covering the upper North and upper Northeast of Thailand, bringing cooler mornings to both regions.

Meanwhile, the southerly and southeasterly winds affecting the lower Northeast, East, and Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, are weakening. This will lead to less rain overall, with only isolated thundershowers expected in the upper part of the country. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.

In the South, westerly and northwesterly winds are prevailing over the Andaman Sea, while the Gulf of Thailand will continue to see thundershowers. Moderate winds and waves are forecast at 1–2 metres high in the Andaman Sea, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the Gulf, waves are around 1 metre high, also exceeding 2 metres in stormy conditions. All vessels are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms.

Additionally, the severe tropical storm Fung-wong over the upper South China Sea is expected to move towards Taiwan between 12 and 13 November. The storm will not affect Thailand, but travellers are advised to check weather conditions before travelling.