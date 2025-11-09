Heavy rain persists in northern Thailand on Sunday, 9 November

For the next 24 hours, the Department predicts heavy rain in the North, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao and Tak, as the low-pressure system covers western-north Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar.

Residents in those provinces are urged to be alert to dangers such as flash floods, mountain stream surges and river-bank overflow. Particular caution is advised in foothill regions, drainage pathways, low-lying zones and areas prone to water stagnation. Farmers should prepare for potential damage to agricultural production.

In the South, heavy rain is expected in some areas because of the south-westerly winds over the Andaman Sea and the southern region. Sea conditions in the Andaman show moderate waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres where thunderstorms occur.

In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are around 1 metre and may exceed 2 metres in thunderstorm zones. All vessels are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.