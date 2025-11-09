Heavy rain persists in northern Thailand on Sunday, 9 November

For the next 24 hours, the Department predicts heavy rain in the North, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao and Tak, as the low-pressure system covers western-north Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar.
Residents in those provinces are urged to be alert to dangers such as flash floods, mountain stream surges and river-bank overflow. Particular caution is advised in foothill regions, drainage pathways, low-lying zones and areas prone to water stagnation. Farmers should prepare for potential damage to agricultural production.
In the South, heavy rain is expected in some areas because of the south-westerly winds over the Andaman Sea and the southern region. Sea conditions in the Andaman show moderate waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres where thunderstorms occur.
In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are around 1 metre and may exceed 2 metres in thunderstorm zones. All vessels are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Northern region
Cool in the morning with thunderstorms covering about 70% of the area and isolated heavy rain, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, and Tak.
Northeastern region
Cool in the morning with thunderstorms in about 40% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central region
Thunderstorms are expected over 60% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.
Eastern region
Thunderstorms cover 70% of the area, especially in Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Southern region (east coast)
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Southern region (west coast)
Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area with isolated heavy rain, particularly in Trang and Satun.
Bangkok and the surrounding areas
Thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area.