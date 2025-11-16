Cold front arrives, temperatures drop to 18°C, Bangkok cool in the morning

Forecast for the next 24 hours:

The northeastern region will experience cool to cold weather with strong winds and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. The northern, central, and eastern regions will see cooler temperatures in the morning due to a moderate high-pressure system from China covering the upper part of the country.

The public in these areas is advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather.

Meanwhile, in the southern region, isolated thunderstorms are expected, and moderate waves are forecast for the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas in the Andaman Sea, with wave heights of 1-2 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon affecting both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Mariners in these regions are urged to proceed with caution and avoid navigating through areas with thunderstorms.

Forecast from November 17-23, 2025:

The upper regions of Thailand will experience unstable weather, with thunderstorms expected to develop initially in the northeastern region before spreading to other areas. After this, temperatures will drop, bringing cooler to cold weather, accompanied by strong winds. This is due to a strong high-pressure system from China extending over northern Thailand and the South China Sea.

The southern region will see an increase in rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. This will be caused by the northeast monsoon intensifying, along with an easterly wind shift moving over the southern region. The upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves reaching 2-3 metres, while the upper Andaman Sea will have waves of about 2 metres, and offshore areas could see waves exceeding 3 metres in stormy zones.