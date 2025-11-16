Cold front arrives, temperatures drop to 18°C, Bangkok cool in the morning

The northeastern region will experience cool to cold weather with strong winds and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. The northern, central, and eastern regions will see cooler temperatures in the morning due to a moderate high-pressure system from China covering the upper part of the country.
The public in these areas is advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather.
Meanwhile, in the southern region, isolated thunderstorms are expected, and moderate waves are forecast for the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas in the Andaman Sea, with wave heights of 1-2 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres due to the northeast monsoon affecting both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Mariners in these regions are urged to proceed with caution and avoid navigating through areas with thunderstorms.
The upper regions of Thailand will experience unstable weather, with thunderstorms expected to develop initially in the northeastern region before spreading to other areas. After this, temperatures will drop, bringing cooler to cold weather, accompanied by strong winds. This is due to a strong high-pressure system from China extending over northern Thailand and the South China Sea.
The southern region will see an increase in rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. This will be caused by the northeast monsoon intensifying, along with an easterly wind shift moving over the southern region. The upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves reaching 2-3 metres, while the upper Andaman Sea will have waves of about 2 metres, and offshore areas could see waves exceeding 3 metres in stormy zones.
Residents in the eastern and southern coastal areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding and runoff, especially in areas near slopes and waterways. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should exercise caution and avoid navigating through areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Gulf of Thailand are advised to refrain from going out to sea from November 19 to 23, 2025.
Bangkok and Vicinity:
The weather will be cool in the morning.
Northern Region:
Cool weather is expected in the morning with isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet.
Northeastern Region:
Cool weather with strong winds and isolated thunderstorms (10% of the area), mostly in Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, and Buri Ram.
Central Region:
Cool weather in the morning.
Eastern Region:
Cool weather in the morning.
Southern Region (Eastern Coast):
Scattered thunderstorms (30% of the area), mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
Southern Region (Western Coast):
Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, especially in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.