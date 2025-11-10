Government spokesman rebuts Pheu Thai’s MotoGP accusations, urges review of Tomorrowland 2025 deal

Addressing concerns about rising costs, Siripong explained that global broadcasting rights were priced in euros, ranging from €14–17 million, with an annual 5% contractual increase. Given the series’ worldwide audience of hundreds of millions, he said such costs were justified. Thailand’s event was the season opener among 22 global races, making it a rare opportunity for the country to promote sports tourism, create jobs, and stimulate local economies.

Responding to Tawee’s remarks, he clarified that documents from both the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and Buriram United International Circuit confirmed the circuit had never charged a venue fee. “No state money was paid for the use of the Buriram circuit,” he said, adding that Tawee should thank, not accuse, the organisers.

He stressed that the MotoGP deal was a direct cooperation between the SAT and the global rights holder, not an outsourcing contract with a private intermediary. “That differs from Tomorrowland 2025, where the government funded a private organiser who then earned revenue,” he said. “If the MotoGP generates profits, they are returned to the state.”

Siripong concluded that linking the prime minister’s house registration with MotoGP was misleading. “Buriram United International Circuit has allowed free use for seven years, bringing immense benefit to the country. Instead of criticising, they should be commended,” he said.