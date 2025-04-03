Newin leads PM on tour of MotoGP racing stadium

Newin Chidchob, president of Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, led Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on a tour of the stadium on Thursday. The venue hosts MotoGP races while the premier denied any rift between the Bhumjaithai Party and the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party.

PM Chairs Provincial Development Meeting

Paetongtarn visited the circuit to chair a meeting on provincial development with senior government officials, regional offices, and local administrations for the 2025 fiscal year.

After the meeting, Newin gave the prime minister a tour of the stadium and its management office.