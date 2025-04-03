Newin leads PM on tour of MotoGP racing stadium

Newin Chidchob, president of Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram, led Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on a tour of the stadium on Thursday. The venue hosts MotoGP races while the premier denied any rift between the Bhumjaithai Party and the coalition-leading Pheu Thai Party.
Paetongtarn visited the circuit to chair a meeting on provincial development with senior government officials, regional offices, and local administrations for the 2025 fiscal year.
After the meeting, Newin gave the prime minister a tour of the stadium and its management office.
The prime minister and Newin then held a private five-minute discussion in a VIP reception room inside the stadium.
When they emerged, reporters asked Paetongtarn whether the meeting had improved relations between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.
"We weren’t fighting in the first place," she responded.
Early last month, Newin, widely regarded as the patriarch of Bhumjaithai, criticised the government over its handling of the MotoGP contract.
He expressed concerns that the government’s agreement with Dorna Sports, the MotoGP licence holder, would expire next year and not be renewed.
However, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) later clarified that the government was still considering whether to extend the contract beyond 2026.