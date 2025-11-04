Cabinet approves Thailand’s bid to host MotoGP for another 5 years (2027-2031)

Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the Cabinet has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for Thailand to host the MotoGP World Championship for another five years, from 2027 to 2031. The approved budget for organizing the event is 3,997.86 million baht, or the equivalent in local currency, depending on exchange rate fluctuations.
Airin stated that the MotoGP World Championship is the largest and fastest motorcycle racing event globally, widely recognized as one of the most popular motorsport events. The competition attracts over 800 million viewers across 207 countries, both at the track and through live broadcast coverage.
Since 2018, Thailand has successfully hosted the MotoGP World Championship, and it has become a significant event that enhances the country’s reputation in the global sports community. It demonstrates Thailand's capability to organize world-class events and solidifies the country’s position as a hub for sports in the ASEAN region.
The event has not only boosted the sports industry but also played a vital role in promoting the tourism industry, with substantial economic value generated. It is estimated that the MotoGP has contributed around 24.93 billion baht to Thailand’s economy. During the event, the country typically sees an influx of over 1.5 million visitors daily.
The success of previous MotoGP events has shown the country’s potential and delivered clear economic benefits, particularly by attracting tourists. Surveys reveal that an average of over 206,240 spectators, both Thai and international, attend the events, resulting in significant revenue circulation across sectors such as hospitality, food services, transportation, and tourism.
Building on this success, the Thai government is determined to continue hosting the MotoGP, ensuring the event’s positive economic impact and promoting Thailand’s tourism industry in the coming years. The approval to host the event for another five years aims to sustain the economic growth driven by tourism while enhancing the country’s global sporting profile.