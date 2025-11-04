Cabinet approves Thailand’s bid to host MotoGP for another 5 years (2027-2031)





Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the Cabinet has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports for Thailand to host the MotoGP World Championship for another five years, from 2027 to 2031. The approved budget for organizing the event is 3,997.86 million baht, or the equivalent in local currency, depending on exchange rate fluctuations.

Airin stated that the MotoGP World Championship is the largest and fastest motorcycle racing event globally, widely recognized as one of the most popular motorsport events. The competition attracts over 800 million viewers across 207 countries, both at the track and through live broadcast coverage.

Since 2018, Thailand has successfully hosted the MotoGP World Championship, and it has become a significant event that enhances the country’s reputation in the global sports community. It demonstrates Thailand's capability to organize world-class events and solidifies the country’s position as a hub for sports in the ASEAN region.