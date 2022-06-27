Fri, July 01, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Tickets starting from 2,000 baht will go on sale on July 8 for the Moto GP race in Thailand. The “OR Thailand Grand Prix 2022” will be held at Chang International Circuit, Buri Ram province on October 2.

The Facebook Page “Chang Circuit Buriram” posted on Monday that tickets will be separated into four categories:

  • Grand stand: 4,000 baht; can see all 12 turns of the circuit
  • Quartararo Stand: 3,000 baht; get souvenirs with an authentic autograph from Fabio Quartararo
  • Chantra Stand: 3,000 baht; get souvenirs with an authentic autograph from Somkiat Chantra
  • Side Stand: 2,000 baht

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has said tickets will first go on sale from 1.30pm to 2.35pm on the 25th floor of the Chalermphrakiet Building at the SAT in Bangkok.

After that, tickets will go on sale at 7-Eleven stores or via allticket.com from 3pm.

Published : June 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

