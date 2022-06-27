Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

The Facebook Page “Chang Circuit Buriram” posted on Monday that tickets will be separated into four categories:
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has said tickets will first go on sale from 1.30pm to 2.35pm on the 25th floor of the Chalermphrakiet Building at the SAT in Bangkok.
After that, tickets will go on sale at 7-Eleven stores or via allticket.com from 3pm.
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
