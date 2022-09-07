The event, OR Thailand Grand Prix 2022, will be held at Chang International Circuit from September 30 to October 2.

In the video released by the organiser of Moto GP Thailand, the 13 racers shown speaking Thai, including in the northeastern dialect, included Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, and Thai Moto2 event racer Somkiat Chantra.