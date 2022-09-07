A promotion video of an upcoming Moto GP tournament in Buri Ram province later this month shows world-class racers speaking Thai to communicate with local fans in a funny and adorable way.
The event, OR Thailand Grand Prix 2022, will be held at Chang International Circuit from September 30 to October 2.
In the video released by the organiser of Moto GP Thailand, the 13 racers shown speaking Thai, including in the northeastern dialect, included Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, and Thai Moto2 event racer Somkiat Chantra.
The phrases they spoke included popular ones such as สวัสดีครับ (Sawasdee Krub – a greeting phrase), ผมรักประเทศไทย (I love Thailand), บุรีรัมย์ก็แค่ปากซอย (Buri Ram is just around the corner), and คิดฮอดหลายเด้อ (I miss you very much).