Thailand secures MotoGP hosting rights for another five years

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has confirmed that negotiations with Dorna Sports to extend Thailand’s MotoGP hosting contract have been successfully concluded, securing the event for another five years from 2027 to 2031, a move that has thrilled motorsport fans nationwide.

SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmani said the agreement was made with the country’s best interests in mind, and the proposal will soon be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, expected at its next meeting on November 4.