Thailand secures MotoGP hosting rights for another five years

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has confirmed that negotiations with Dorna Sports to extend Thailand’s MotoGP hosting contract have been successfully concluded, securing the event for another five years from 2027 to 2031, a move that has thrilled motorsport fans nationwide.
SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmani said the agreement was made with the country’s best interests in mind, and the proposal will soon be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, expected at its next meeting on November 4.
Kongsak acknowledged that the new deal includes a slight increase in the licensing fee, but emphasised that Thailand’s rate remains competitive compared with other host nations. He highlighted Thailand’s unique strengths, saying that ThaiGP’s strong brand, organisational excellence, and fan appeal give it a distinctive edge.
Over the past six years, MotoGP at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram has generated an estimated 24 billion baht in overall economic value through tourism, employment, investment, and local economic stimulation, a testament to Thailand’s successful Sport Tourism policy.
Kongsak noted that the renewal reflects Thailand’s determination to use MotoGP as a tool for sports development, soft power promotion, and global brand positioning. ThaiGP has earned international recognition for its high standards in both track safety and event management, combined with the unique charm of Thai hospitality that leaves a lasting impression on teams and visitors alike.
He also pointed out that Thailand has held the honour of being the season-opening circuit for two consecutive years, a strategically valuable position in the MotoGP calendar.
If approved by the Cabinet, SAT plans to immediately engage the private sector in co-hosting and expanding the event’s scale after the contract is signed. The next phase of MotoGP Thailand will focus on aligning the event with global trends and further strengthening its strategic image as a world-class mega sporting event.