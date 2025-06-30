Somkiat Chantra earns first MotoGP point for Thailand at Dutch Grand Prix

Racing for IDEMITSU Honda LCR, Somkiat started from 22nd on the grid and steadily picked up speed despite challenging conditions. He managed to overtake several riders in the final laps, crossing the finish line in 15th place with a time of 41 minutes 3.291 seconds — earning one championship point.
This marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time a Thai rider has scored points in the premier class of motorcycle racing. It represents a significant achievement for Thai motorsport on the global stage.
In the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, Thai riders also took part. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (No 41) competed in Moto2, while Tatchakorn Buasri (No 5) represented Thailand in Moto3.
Both riders, also from IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia, gave their best but were unfortunately forced to retire from their respective races due to crashes.
Speed fans can follow Somkiat and other Thai riders as they continue their 2025 MotoGP campaign at the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, scheduled for July 11–13.