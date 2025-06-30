Somkiat Chantra earns first MotoGP point for Thailand at Dutch Grand Prix

In the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships, Thai riders also took part. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (No 41) competed in Moto2, while Tatchakorn Buasri (No 5) represented Thailand in Moto3.

Both riders, also from IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia, gave their best but were unfortunately forced to retire from their respective races due to crashes.

Speed fans can follow Somkiat and other Thai riders as they continue their 2025 MotoGP campaign at the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, scheduled for July 11–13.