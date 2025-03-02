Marquez dominates from start to finish; Kong-Somkiat performs well

The 2025 MotoGP battle opens the season at Chang International Circuit, Buriram Province, with “PT Grand Prix of Thailand” on the afternoon of Saturday, March 1, 2025, with a 13-round “sprint race” duel, with motorsport fans filling the stadium to cheer him on. Especially Thai rider "Kong" Somkiat Chantra from Idemitsu Honda LCR who is competing in MotoGP for the first time.

Marc Marquez, 8-time world champion from Ducati Lenovo Team, started from pole position and led from start to finish in 19 minutes 35.005 seconds, winning over his younger brother Alex Marquez from Gresini Racing who was 1.185 seconds behind in second place. Francesco Bagnaia, his Ducati teammate, was 3.423 seconds behind in third place.